Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.86. 41,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,730. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

