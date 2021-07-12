DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,945. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

