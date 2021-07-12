Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

