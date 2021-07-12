MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $561.10 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $560.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

