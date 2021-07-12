Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $239.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $239.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

