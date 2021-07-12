Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $224.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55.

