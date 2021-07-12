Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.02 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

