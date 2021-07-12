3,000 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

UNP traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $221.39. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.