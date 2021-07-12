Captrust Financial Advisors Has $64.20 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,984 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $64,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

