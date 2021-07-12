SRS Investment Management LLC Buys 4,128,787 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 369.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Under Armour makes up about 1.8% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Under Armour worth $116,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $19,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 28,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,357. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

