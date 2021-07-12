SRS Investment Management LLC Has $24.53 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089,393 shares during the period. Altice USA accounts for about 0.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Altice USA by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,735. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

