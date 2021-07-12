NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) is Parian Global Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Parian Global Management LP lowered its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. NeoGames makes up approximately 4.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned about 1.30% of NeoGames worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NGMS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.