Parian Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Biodesix comprises approximately 1.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 137.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Biodesix stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.05. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,613. The company has a market cap of $323.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.