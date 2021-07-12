The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Stake Lessened by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,639. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

