Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,775 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

