Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $51.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

