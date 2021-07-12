Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,700 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,825. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 203.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

