Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Invests $965,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evergy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.49. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

