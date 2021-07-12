Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWH. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,495. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

