Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.72 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

