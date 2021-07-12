Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 978 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,541,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,490,000 after purchasing an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

PEP stock opened at $149.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.