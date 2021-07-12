Caption Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.