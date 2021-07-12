Oddz (ODDZ) Tops One Day Volume of $608,588.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $608,588.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00116862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.09 or 1.00204772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.30 or 0.00970877 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.