International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,707 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology accounts for about 7.1% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.74% of International Game Technology worth $57,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 447,469 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,932. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.