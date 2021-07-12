Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Purchases 21,935 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 0.4% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,311,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,467. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

