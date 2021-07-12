Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Takes Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 465,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000. AssetMark Financial accounts for approximately 5.3% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.