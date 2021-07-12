Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 463.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,103 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.33% of Acadia Healthcare worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,215. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

