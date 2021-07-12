Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.13. 944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,873. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

