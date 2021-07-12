TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$21.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.86. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.56.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.