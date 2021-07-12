BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $906.65 and last traded at $905.91, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $901.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.