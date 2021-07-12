Woodline Partners LP Decreases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,136 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $28,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,988,113 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

