Woodline Partners LP Takes $24.30 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.57% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

