Woodline Partners LP Purchases 21,559 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.70% of Cirrus Logic worth $34,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.37.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $86.18. 1,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

