SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SAP by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SAP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in SAP by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in SAP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.70. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.