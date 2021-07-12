EcoR1 Capital LLC Boosts Stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. AC Immune accounts for about 1.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of AC Immune worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AC Immune by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ACIU opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

