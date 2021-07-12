Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Copart by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,112. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.