Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,244. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

