megaBONK Price Down 1.1% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $232,879.20 and $13,330.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.18 or 0.00918802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00093779 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

