The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

