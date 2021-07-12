Woodline Partners LP Purchases 965,789 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 965,789 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.5% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.28% of Amphenol worth $111,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.63. 3,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

