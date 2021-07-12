TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.66% of TG Therapeutics worth $44,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,036. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

