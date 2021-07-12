Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $9.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,344. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

