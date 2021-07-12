Morgan Stanley Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,450.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,261.47.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $973.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,044.89. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $583.97 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

