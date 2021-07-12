IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Lifted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 1.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.92 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.