Resolute Partners Group Purchases 20,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resolute Partners Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.01.

