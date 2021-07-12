Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

