Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $41,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.