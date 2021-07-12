Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $155.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

