Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.71. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.88.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

