Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $362.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

